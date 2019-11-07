Declaration by the High Representative on behalf of the European Union on ongoing protests in Iraq

Over the past month, the people of Iraq have exercised their fundamental rights to assemble and express their concerns. These rights need to be respected, in line with the Iraqi constitution.

Despite repeated calls for restraint, there has been further loss of lives, a great number of injured and destruction of public and private property. The excessive use of force against protestors is deplorable. The reported attacks by armed entities against demonstrators undermine the right to peaceful assembly and the expression of legitimate demands.

The European Union expects perpetrators of all violations to be held accountable. Dissatisfaction as a result of earlier investigations regarding the violence used during the protests should be addressed.

The European Union and its Member States reiterate its steadfast support for Iraq's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and inclusive dialogue as the way forward. The EU is ready to support the Government of Iraq in its work to address the citizens' demands, such as the end of corruption, improved governance and job creation.

The EU reiterates its willingness to accompany the Government of Iraq in delivering on its reform commitments in line with the pledges made at the Kuwait International Conference for the Reconstruction of Iraq in February 2018.