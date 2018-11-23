EU steps up humanitarian support in Sudan

As millions of people continue to be in need of humanitarian assistance in Sudan, the Commission has announced an additional €18 million in emergency aid.

This brings total EU humanitarian funding in Sudan for 2018 to €41 million.

"The EU is committed to help people in need in Sudan. Our new funding will get emergency aid to those displaced by conflict and deliver nutrition treatment for malnourished children. We will also support humanitarian air services, so that aid can reach people in areas which are difficult to access. ” said Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides.

Sudan is experiencing a highly complex humanitarian crisis driven by conflict, forced displacement, food insecurity and undernutrition. Millions of people are internally displaced while Sudan also hosts more than 900,000 refugees. Most of the refugees are South Sudanese who have fled conflict and famine.

In close collaboration with its humanitarian partners, the EU is assisting thousands of forcibly displaced people and refugees while also supporting the fight against malnutrition and addressing the impact of natural disasters such as floods and droughts.

Background

All EU humanitarian aid in Sudan is closely monitored and provided only through NGOs, UN agencies and international organisations. On top of addressing the most pressing humanitarian needs, the EU has been strengthening coordination with development programmes in Sudan to respond more effectively to protracted crises linked to forced displacement and undernutrition.

For More Information

Sudan

IP/18/6524