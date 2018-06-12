EU budget 2021-2027: Focus on migration and the maritime economy

Commission proposes to almost triple funding for migration and border management; New fund to invest in maritime economy and support fishing communities.

EU budget 2021-2027

Today's College meeting adopted the final wave of legislative proposals for the programmes to be financed by the next EU budget from 2021 to 2027.

Major funding increase for stronger borders and migration

For the next long-term EU budget, the Commission proposed to almost triple funding for migration and border management to €34.9 billion, compared to €13 billion in the previous period.

Learning the lessons from the past, the Commission is now proposing to significantly increase funding across the board, with €10.4 billion for migration, €9.3 billion for border management, €2.5 billion for internal security and €1.2 billion for safer decommissioning of nuclear activities in some Member States - reaching over €23 billion overall. In addition, support to EU Agencies in security, border and migration management will be increased from €4.2 billion to €14 billion.

The Commission's proposal is a response to increased migratory, mobility and security challenges, with more flexible funding instruments to address unforeseen migratory events and border protection at the core of the new budget. A new Integrated Border Management Fund will be created and the European Border and Coast Guard Agency will be strengthened with a new standing corps of around 10,000 border guards.

The new border fund will also help Member States carry out customs controls by financing customs control equipment. It will focus on more support to Member States in securing the EU's external borders; more uniformity in customs controls; ensuring large-scale IT systems used for border management are robust and can function seamlessly with one another and with national systems; and finally ensuring the EU's common visa policy adapts to evolving security challenges linked to migration and new opportunities offered by technological developments.

Outside of this fund and to be presented separately, more than €12 billion will be dedicated to further strengthening the European Border and Coast Guard Agency and EU-LISA.

​New fund to invest in the maritime economy and support fishing communities

For the next long-term EU budget 2021-2027, the Commission proposed today €6.14 billion under a simpler, more flexible fund for European fisheries and the maritime economy.

The new European Maritime and Fisheries Fund will continue to support the European fisheries sector towards more sustainable fishing practices, with a particular focus on supporting small-scale fishermen. It will also help unleash the growth potential of a sustainable blue economy towards a more prosperous future for coastal communities. For the first time, it will contribute to strengthening international ocean governance for safer, cleaner, more secure, and sustainably managed seas and oceans. Finally, the Commission is reinforcing the environmental impact of the Fund with a focus on protecting marine ecosystems and an expected contribution of 30% of its budget to climate change mitigation and adaptation, in line with the commitments agreed under the Paris Agreement.

For fisheries, a particular focus of the Fund will be to support small-scale coastal fishermen, with vessels below 12 metres, which represent half of European employment in the fishing sector.

As regards the maritime economy, the Commission proposes to strengthen its support compared to the 2014-2020 period. This is a high-potential economic sector whose worldwide output is estimated at €1.3 trillion today and which could more than double by 2030. The maritime fund will enable investment in new maritime markets, technologies and services such as ocean energy and marine biotechnology.

G7 Summit

President Juncker debriefed the College on the outcome of the G7 Summit that took place on 8-9 June in Canada. He informed Commissioners about the discussions on trade, climate change, security and international corporation. President Juncker stressed that in light of the global developments the European Union will continue to stand up for an international rules-based multilateral system.

